Video shows Taiwan guns blaze in live-fire drill off China's coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army on Friday (March 25) held live-fire exercises on the Matsu Islands amid the heightened alert over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and increased incursions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

That evening, the Matsu Defense Command held a live-fire exercise simulating a response to an aerial attack by Chinese forces on Beigan Island, the second-largest of the Matsu Islands, which is only 13.2 kilometers from Fuzhou in China's Fujian Province, according to the Military News Agency.

During the exercise, the combat unit maneuvered into a tactical position after receiving orders to deploy and coordinated with infantry, artillery, and other forces to target the simulated enemy aircraft. The skies of Beigan were lit up with muzzle flashes of anti-aircraft guns and tracer fire.

In addition to testing the operability of various weapons by officers and enlisted personnel, this exercise focused on achieving close cooperation between various units during the combat mission. According to the Army, the exercise demonstrated the troops' combat strength and defense capabilities and showed the "will and determination" of Matsu Defense Command forces to "defend the northern border."



(Military News Agency photo)