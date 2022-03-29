Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New defense ministry spokesperson to be appointed next month

Ministry reshuffle to see Sun Li-fang replace retiring Lieutenant General Sun Chang-te

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 18:55
Sun Li-fang will be appointed as defense ministry spokesperson next month. (Ming Chuan University photo)

Sun Li-fang will be appointed as defense ministry spokesperson next month. (Ming Chuan University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense announced that Colonel Sun Li-fang (孫立方) will be appointed as its spokesperson next month while the current spokesperson, Major General Shi Shun-wen (史順文), will assume the role of political and warfare director of the Army’s Sixth Corps.

Sun attended Fu Hsing Kang College, where he took a liking to journalism, the Liberty Times reported. He graduated in 1981 and was also the president of Youth Daily News.

The reshuffle is due to the retirement of Lieutenant General Sun Chang-te (孫常德), director of the Naval Command’s political warfare department, next month. He will be replaced by Major General Liu Ching-bin (劉慶斌), who is currently the deputy director of the Political and Warfare Bureau.

Major General Chen Yu-lin (陳育琳), current dean of Fu Hsing Kang College’s School of Political Warfare, will take Liu’s place. Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉), director of the Sixth Army Corps, will become the dean of Fu Hsing Kang College’s Political Warfare College.
Ministry of National Defense
MND spokesperson
Sun Li-fang
reshuffle

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan military's hangar construction project in Kaohsiung faces budgetary issues
Taiwan military's hangar construction project in Kaohsiung faces budgetary issues
2022/03/28 12:26
Taiwan launches selection and training process for MQ-9B drone operators
Taiwan launches selection and training process for MQ-9B drone operators
2022/03/23 14:35
Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
2022/03/22 16:20
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
2022/03/19 19:37
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 20:40

Updated : 2022-03-29 19:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest