New defense ministry spokesperson to be appointed next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense announced that Colonel Sun Li-fang (孫立方) will be appointed as its spokesperson next month while the current spokesperson, Major General Shi Shun-wen (史順文), will assume the role of political and warfare director of the Army’s Sixth Corps.

Sun attended Fu Hsing Kang College, where he took a liking to journalism, the Liberty Times reported. He graduated in 1981 and was also the president of Youth Daily News.

The reshuffle is due to the retirement of Lieutenant General Sun Chang-te (孫常德), director of the Naval Command’s political warfare department, next month. He will be replaced by Major General Liu Ching-bin (劉慶斌), who is currently the deputy director of the Political and Warfare Bureau.

Major General Chen Yu-lin (陳育琳), current dean of Fu Hsing Kang College’s School of Political Warfare, will take Liu’s place. Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉), director of the Sixth Army Corps, will become the dean of Fu Hsing Kang College’s Political Warfare College.