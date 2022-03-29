Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Europe hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware, Software),

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Application(Virtualizing Critical Applications, Data Center Consolidation, Data Protection, Cloud Computing, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO)),

Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud),

Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Retail, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Oil& Gas, Mining, Education, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment),

Country (U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe) , Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market:

– The increasing number of data center facilities due to supportive climatic conditions

– Rising adoption of digital technology and cloud computing solutions

Market Players:

The key market players for Europe hyper-converged infrastructure market are listed below:

– IBM Corporation

– Dell Inc.

– FUJITSU

– Cisco

– Huawei Technologies CO., LTD.

– DataCore Software

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– HyperGrid

– NetApp

– Riverbed Technology

– Huayun Data Co., Ltd

– SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

– StarWind Software Inc.

– Pivot3

– NEC Corporation

– Diamanti, Inc.

– Nutanix

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Scale Computing

– StorMagic

– HiveIO Inc

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

