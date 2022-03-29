MIDDLE EAST NORTH AFRICA PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS Market Segmented Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2022 – 2030

Middle East and North Africa payment processing solutions market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East & North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market, By Payment (E-Wallet, Credit Card, Debit Card, Prepaid Card),

Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization),

Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Travel, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Others),

Country (U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, and Rest of Middle East & North Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Middle East and North Africa payment processing solutions market are:

– Increasing smartphone users

– Growing demand of alternate source of payment other than cash

Market Players:

The key market players for Middle East & North Africa payment processing solutions market are listed below:

– Mastercard

– Network International

– The Mint Corporation

– FIS

– GPS

– Wirecard

– PayPal

– PayU

– First Data Corporation

– Palladium Payment Services LLC

– TELR PTE LTD

– PAYFORT INTERNATIONAL FZ LLC

– 2Checkout

– InfibeamAvenues Limited

– PayTabs

– Alipay

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

