Asia-Pacific Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

Asia-Pacific digital experience platform market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific Digital Experience Platform Market, By Component (Platform, Services),

Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises),

Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise),

Application (Business to Customer, Business to Business),

Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Education),

Country (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific digital experience platform market are:

– Growing need for content management software

– Growing digitalization and virtual reality

Market Players

The key market players for Asia-Pacific digital experience platform market are listed below:

– Adobe

– Oracle

– Sitecore

– Acquia, Inc.

– Episerver

– SAP SE

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– Open Text Corporation

– Squiz

– Bloomreach Inc

– Liferay Inc.

– SDL plc.

– Wipro Limited

– Accenture

– Infosys Limited

– censhare AG

– Kentico Software

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

