Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size 2022 Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Demand, 2030 Forecast Research Report

Europe data center cooling market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation

Europe Data Center Cooling Market By Type (Enterprise Data Center, Edge Data Center),

Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler(CRAH), Control Units, Others),

Service (Consulting & Training, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support),

Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling),

Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small & Medium Organization),

Country (U.K, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Europe data center cooling market are:

– New investment regarding data centers and supporting government policies

– Initiative for the energy saving technology promotion as well as adoption

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in Europe data center cooling market are:

– Schneider Electric

– Vertiv Group Corp.

– STULZ GMBH

– Eaton

– FUJITSU

– Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY)

– ALFA LAVAL

– ASETEK, INC.

– Black Box Corporation

– BladeRoom Group Ltd

– Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.)

– Delta Power Solutions

– EcoCooling

– Grundfos Pumps Corporation (A Subsidiary of GRUNDFOS)

– Instor

– nVent

– Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

– Submer

– 3M

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

