Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2022 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global point-of-entry (POE) water treatment systems market size was US$ 8904.7 million in 2021. The global point-of-entry (POE) water treatment systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 13233.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A water treatment method makes water fit for use by improving its quality. The end-use may include drinking water, industrial water supply, irrigation, river flow maintenance, water recreation, and other applications. In order to treat water to achieve the above-stated purpose, water treatment systems go into use. It is a system made up of various technologies that address specific water treatment needs. A water treatment system designed to accommodate fluctuations in treatment needs will help avoid costly replacements and upgrades in the future.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A lot of countries have a poor infrastructure for water treatment at municipal water plants, which increases the need to install point-of-entry water treatment systems in individual homes or buildings. Therefore, the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is forecast to grow during the forecast period as the demand for these water treatment systems increases.

The growing number of real estate projects is likely to drive growth in the market for point-of-entry water treatment systems.

The need for effective water treatment systems is rising to prevent water-borne diseases, which is forecast to drive the growth of the overall market for point-of-entry water treatment systems.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively affected the residential applications segment. Several countries throughout the world adopted lockdown and travel ban restrictions in order to combat the COVID-19 virus. As a result, people had to stay in their homes, increasing the demand for residential point-of-entry water treatment systems. However, the commercial and industrial segments of the market suffered negative impacts from the partial or complete shutdown of almost all major sites worldwide. COVID-19 thus had a mixed impact on the global point-of-entry water treatment system market.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region led the point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2021. As a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization, water pollution has increased in Asian countries. Furthermore, insufficient water treatment infrastructures at municipal water treatment facilities have led to the sale of household water treatment devices, especially point-of-entry systems in countries like China and India. In terms of revenues, India has the potential to grow rapidly. As disposable incomes rise, accessibility to water increases, as does interest in the provision of more and better drinking water, the demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems is expected to grow.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Honeywell International Incorporated

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Pentair PLC

Best Water Technology (BWT) AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International

General Electric Company

Watts Water Technologies, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global point-of-entry water treatment systems market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Water Softening

Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

Disinfection

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on End-User

Hotel

Commercial

Household

Hospital

Academic

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

