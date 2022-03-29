Biometric Sensors Market Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global biometric sensors market size was US$ 1.29 billion in 2021. The global biometric sensors market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biometric sensors make it possible to identify and verify people based on their behavioral and physiological characteristics during the biometric era. They are capable of measuring temperature, speed, pressure, etc. In addition, they act as a link between the real world and the system. For instance, a high-definition camera can recognize the face, and a microphone can recognize the voice. It is possible to scan the vein patterns under the skin using some biometrics. These sensors are an essential feature of identity technology. In addition, there are two types of biometric sensors or access control systems: physiological biometrics and behavioral biometrics. Physiological biometrics include face recognition, fingerprints, hand geometry, iris recognition, and DNA, while behavioral biometrics include keystrokes, signatures, and voice recognition.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors, such as the rise in identity theft, the emergence of touch-free fingerprint technology, and the growing popularity of wearable devices, such as smartwatches and smart bands, drive growth in the biometric sensors market.

The high availability of cheap alternative non-biometric technologies and the high cost of biometric technology may slow down the global market’s growth.

The growing concerns over privacy breaches like theft, as these devices use automated methods of verifying or recognizing an individual’s identity using a physical characteristic. Thus, this factor are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the biometric sensor industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has significantly impacted global economies, causing worker and travel restrictions, supply chain and production disruptions, and lower demand & spending across many sectors. There is an impending decline in infrastructure development that has impacted the market. A slowdown in OEM production and a decline in demand for biometric devices has slightly pulled down the market for sensors. Component shortages and material shortages have significantly impacted global supply chains. Furthermore, reductions in capital budgets and delays in planned projects have hampered the global economy.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the biometric sensors market. Due to the increasing demand for smart weapons and the fact that most of those weapons incorporate biometric sensors, there is an increase in demand for the biometric sensors market.

During 2022-2030, Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest CAGR. Due to the presence of many component manufacturers in Asia Pacific countries, such as Taiwan and China, the region dominates the global biometric sensing market. Several countries and states have enacted regulations governing the gathering, use, and disposal of personal information, but they differ wildly in substance from region to region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biometric sensors market are:

Cross Match Technologies, Incorporated

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

Thales Group

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics AB

Safran S.A.

ZKTECO Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global biometric sensors market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Capacitive Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Ultrasound Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

Segmentation based on Application

Voice Scan

Finger Scan

Hand Scan

Facial Scan

Iris Scan

Vein Scan

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

