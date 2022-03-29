Air Quality Monitoring Market Analysis 2022, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

The global air quality monitoring market size was US$ 4462.6 million in 2021. The global air quality monitoring market size is forecast to reach US$ 8067.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An air quality monitoring device detects and measures pollutants present in the air, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds both indoors and outdoors. As a result of maintaining air quality, air quality monitoring has become more important as poor air quality contains hazardous pollutants that cause health problems. Chemical pollutants from a variety of industries, such as automobiles and domestic fossil fuel usage, contribute to the formation of these harmful pollutants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

With the rise in pollution levels, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cardiovascular problems, and lung cancer are becoming more prevalent, thus driving the growth of air quality monitoring markets.

The increase in public-private investments to reduce air pollution and the rise in public awareness about the health risks contribute to the global market growth.

The increase in air pollution, favorable government legislation to monitor and manage air quality, and development of environmentally-friendly sectors are driving the growth of the air quality monitoring market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The lockdown caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic rendered various manufacturers in the market unable to do business in countries like China, the U.S., and India. The break directly impacted the sales of air quality monitoring companies. Furthermore, a lack of manpower and raw materials hindered the supply of air quality monitoring equipment, negatively impacting the market growth. Further, the number of COVID-19 cases is likely to decline in the near future once the vaccine becomes available. As a result, air quality monitoring companies have reopened at their full capacity. This will help to revive the market by the start of 2022.

Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in 2021 and is forecast to hold that position throughout the forecast period. This is due to elevated levels of acid rain in the region, which has resulted in 90% of lakes in North America being acidic. In response, governments have mandated strict implications for monitoring air quality, likely spurring market growth. In addition, well-established distribution channels of leading manufacturers contribute to the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region will grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of air pollution in various cities across the region, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases have increased. In addition, favorable government initiatives should contribute to market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global air quality monitoring market are:

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Testo AG

3M Company

Horiba, Limited

Merck KGaA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Servomex Group Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global air quality monitoring market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Pollutant, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Indoor Monitor

Outdoor Monitor

Segmentation based on Pollutant

Chemical

Biological

Physical

Segmentation based on End-User

Government & Academics

Oil & Gas

Power Plants

Commercial & Residential

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

