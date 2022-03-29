Electrical Digital Twin Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2022 – 2030

The global electrical digital twin market size was US$ 170.42 million in 2021. The global electrical digital twin market size is forecast to reach US$ 566.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An electrical digital twin is mainly a system that captures real-time data about a facility. It also enhances the virtual representation of the asset or subsystem. It generates a complex set of algorithms collected in different formats or locations and then calculates actual and predicted useful parameters. The virtual representation systems have a large range of applications since every operating plant generates a large amount of data that requires analysis in order to operate efficiently.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising demand for real-time aspects in healthcare and the growing use of digital twins as a predictive maintenance tool to avoid unexpected downtime are forecast to drive the global market growth in the future.

A higher level of system complexity may slow down the overall market growth.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies for implementing digital twin applications is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global electrical digital twin market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has severely impacted the global manufacturing and industrial industries, as production facilities had halted, causing demand for goods to increase significantly. The emergence of COVID-19 has slowed the growth of the electrical digital twin market in 2020. As a result of partial and complete lockdowns across various countries globally, the market’s growth rate has declined. The temporary shutdown of various industries reduced the need for maintenance. Additionally, the international consumer electronics and electrical digital twin markets are at a disadvantage due to lockdowns imposed to combat the pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in temporary production delays, increased costs, and revenue losses for manufacturers of electrical digital twins.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to generate the highest revenues during the forecast period. This is primarily due to substantial infrastructure facilities in North American nations. The US is likely to be the leading country in the electrical digital twin market growth due to its spending on upgrading its aging power generation and distribution infrastructure. Due to increased spending on public infrastructures and an improving standard of living, other less developed regions are also emerging as attractive markets for technology. A substantial increase in government spending for electricity in less developed regions will significantly expand the production capacity of these regions, which will help the market grow.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electrical digital twin market are:

General Electric

ABB Limited

Emerson Electric Co

Siemens AG

AVEVA

Schneider

SAP

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electrical digital twin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Segmentation based on Application

Asset Performance Management

Business & Operations Optimization

Segmentation based on End-User

Utilities

Grid Infrastructure Operators

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

