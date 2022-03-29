Biophotonics Market By Sources: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2022-2030

The global biophotonics market size was US$ 57.7 billion in 2021. The global biophotonics market size is forecast to reach US$ 142.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biophotonics is the science of generating, detecting, and modifying biological components using light. It uses light and other forms of radiant energy to determine how living organisms function inside their cells and tissues. As a branch of biology, biophotonics studies molecular functions, structures, and processes. Medicine uses this technique to diagnose, detect, and treat diseases through the study of light-tissue interactions on a micro, nano, and macro-scale. Furthermore, it assists in the emission, detection, absorption, reflection, modification, and generation of radiation from biomolecular, cells, tissues, organisms, and biomaterials.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in the diagnostics field, and an increased awareness of healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global biophotonic market.

The rising geriatric population and the increasing importance of medical diagnostics drive the overall market’s growth.

The high cost of biophotonics-based instruments may slow down the overall market’s growth.

The growing use of biophotonics in non-medical sectors is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the biophotonics market because end-user facilities, such as hospitals and healthcare services, were heavily impacted due to government norms, such as social distancing, around the world. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy and affected the provision of hospital care to non-COVID-19 patients at hospitals and other facilities worldwide. In addition, the government norms and the government’s preference for other therapies have decreased the market’s size.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the biophotonics market. The region is likely to attract substantial investments in the near future. In addition, high-level biophotonics research is forecast to occur in the region in the next few years. In addition, the growing number of cancer patients and the growing demand for non-medical applications, primarily in the field of food security, are factors that contribute to North America’s dominance.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing biophotonics market in the near future. A rapidly aging population and an increase in healthcare expenditures drive the Asia Pacific market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biophotonics market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Oxford Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG

Glenbrook Technologies Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lumenis Limited

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Incorporated

Zenalux Biomedical Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global biophotonics market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

See-through Imaging

Inside Imaging

Spectro Molecular

Surface Imaging

Microscopy

Light Therapy

Analytical Sensing

Biosensors

Segmentation based on End-User

Medical Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutic

Tests & Components

Nonmedical Application

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

