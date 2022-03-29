Biophotonics Market By Sources: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2022-2030

The global biophotonics market size was US$ 57.7 billion in 2021. The global biophotonics market size is forecast to reach US$ 142.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Biophotonics is the science of generating, detecting, and modifying biological components using light. It uses light and other forms of radiant energy to determine how living organisms function inside their cells and tissues. As a branch of biology, biophotonics studies molecular functions, structures, and processes. Medicine uses this technique to diagnose, detect, and treat diseases through the study of light-tissue interactions on a micro, nano, and macro-scale. Furthermore, it assists in the emission, detection, absorption, reflection, modification, and generation of radiation from biomolecular, cells, tissues, organisms, and biomaterials.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in the diagnostics field, and an increased awareness of healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global biophotonic market.
The rising geriatric population and the increasing importance of medical diagnostics drive the overall market’s growth.
The high cost of biophotonics-based instruments may slow down the overall market’s growth.
The growing use of biophotonics in non-medical sectors is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the biophotonics market because end-user facilities, such as hospitals and healthcare services, were heavily impacted due to government norms, such as social distancing, around the world. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy and affected the provision of hospital care to non-COVID-19 patients at hospitals and other facilities worldwide. In addition, the government norms and the government’s preference for other therapies have decreased the market’s size.
Regional Insights
In 2021, North America held the largest share of the biophotonics market. The region is likely to attract substantial investments in the near future. In addition, high-level biophotonics research is forecast to occur in the region in the next few years. In addition, the growing number of cancer patients and the growing demand for non-medical applications, primarily in the field of food security, are factors that contribute to North America’s dominance.
The Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing biophotonics market in the near future. A rapidly aging population and an increase in healthcare expenditures drive the Asia Pacific market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biophotonics market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated
Oxford Technologies
Carl Zeiss AG
Glenbrook Technologies Incorporated
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Lumenis Limited
Olympus Corporation
PerkinElmer Incorporated
Zenalux Biomedical Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global biophotonics market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
See-through Imaging
Inside Imaging
Spectro Molecular
Surface Imaging
Microscopy
Light Therapy
Analytical Sensing
Biosensors
Segmentation based on End-User
Medical Diagnostics
Medical Therapeutic
Tests & Components
Nonmedical Application
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
