Fubon Group sees itself as another potential buyer of Carrefour Taiwan

Fubon Multimedia has expressed interest if talks between Carrefour and Uni-President fail

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 18:38
Fubon Group interested in Carrefour Taiwan if no deal with Uni-President can be reached. (Google Map screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If talks between Carrefour Taiwan and Uni-President Enterprises do not lead to a takeover agreement, the Fubon Group might be interested in buying the French retailer's Taiwan operations, reports said Tuesday (March 29).

Rumors have been swirling for months about the sale of Carrefour Taiwan’s more than 320 outlets. Potential buyers named so far have included Uni-President, which already owns 40% of the chain, Taiwan’s Far Eastern Group, the Carlyle Group, and the U.S.' CVC Capital Partners.

Fubon Multimedia Technology Co. Chairman Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) said Tuesday that there is only a possibility of a second candidate becoming involved if talks with a first-line candidate like Uni-President fail, UDN reported. “It is not a matter of whether we want to buy it or not, but whether they want to sell it to us or not,” Lin said.

Media reports have put a price tag of US$1.9 billion (NT$54.33 billion) on the takeover of the remaining 60% of Carrefour Taiwan by Uni-President, but the local division of the French retailer has repeatedly refused to comment beyond saying it had received no relevant news from headquarters.
Updated : 2022-03-29 19:36 GMT+08:00

