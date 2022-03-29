Alexa
Burger King Taiwan selling strawberry burgers for April Fool's Day

Special burgers sold nationwide during weeklong event beginning Tuesday

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 18:17
Burger King is selling strawberry-flavored burgers in celebration of April Fool's Day. (Facebook, Burger King Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Burger King Taiwan is selling strawberry-flavored burgers from Tuesday (March 29) to April 5 in celebration of April Fool’s Day.

The fast-food chain made the announcement through its Facebook page on Monday (March 28). In addition to the “loaded strawberry beef burger,” the “super loaded beef burger” is also making a comeback during the limited-time event.

According to Burger King, the loaded strawberry beef burger contains two grilled beef patties, cheese, and strawberry sauce with no additives. The super loaded beef burger contains four grilled beef patties that weigh a total of one pound (0.45 kilograms), seasonal vegetables, tomatoes, onions, a large serving of cheese, and bacon.

The burgers are available at most Burger King locations in the country.

The loaded strawberry beef burger is sold at NT$179 (US$6.22) a la carte and NT$219 as a set meal. The super loaded beef burger costs NT$289 a la carte and NT$329 as a set meal.

In the past, Burger King has come up with other special edition burgers such as the “Chocolate Whopper” and a burger without buns.

The "super loaded beef burger." (Facebook, Burger King Taiwan photo)
