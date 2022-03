FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China has lodged a "solemn representation" with Australia after reports that a Chinese student was searched upon landing in Australia and then repatriated, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China urges Australia to stop such actions, Wang added at a regular news briefing in Beijing.