ASUS boss quietly acknowledges shipments to Russia have stopped

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese computer maker ASUS has already halted shipments to Russia but does not wish to discuss the matter further, according to a new comment by its CEO.

At an industry event on Tuesday (March 29), Jonney Shih (施崇棠) did not respond directly to reporters' questions about his company’s market share in Russia or the impact of the current war in Ukraine on its operations in Russia, per a Yahoo News report. Shih merely restated that shipments to Russia have been suspended for now.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote an open letter to Shih requesting he withdraw ASUS from Russia, saying: “Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It’s for peace, not for war!”

Several days later, Cheng Hung-huei (鄭宏輝), former Hsinchu city councilor and current member of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Executive Committee, called on ASUS to quit the Russian market and uphold the international reputation of Taiwan’s corporations.

The Yale School of Management keeps an extensive list of global companies and their Russian market status. Updated on a daily basis, the list divides companies into five categories depending on the level to which they have left Russia: Withdrawal, Suspension, Scaling Back, Buying Time, Digging In.

As of Tuesday (March 29), ASUS is listed as “Digging In.” The list summarizes the computer company’s position as “citing conditions for effective standstill in Russian operations without actually suspending operations.”