Unknown if Taiwan will be affected by Russia's upcoming visa restrictions: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Tuesday (March 29) that no Taiwanese applications for Russian entry visas have been restricted so far as Russia prepares to bar citizens from certain countries from entry.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday (March 28) that Moscow is drafting a presidential decree on "retaliatory visa measures" for the U.S, the U.K, and all European Union states, as the West has been taking "unfriendly" actions against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov also pointed out that restrictions on the entry of targeted nations' citizens will be introduced, without giving pertinent details.

Putin's regime unveiled a list of 48 "unfriendly nations" on March 7 that included Taiwan.

While the Russian central government, local governments, enterprises, and individuals are empowered to pay creditors from these nations in rubles if need be, Moscow will require local companies or individuals to seek approval from the authorities if they need to fulfill a contract with countries or persons to be included on the new blacklist.

Whether Taiwan will be included on this list of restrictions has not yet been announced, Ou said. She added that MOFA and relevant agencies will assess the scope of the impact following Moscow's announcement.

There are about 180 Taiwanese nationals in Russia, and as yet there have been no cases of Taiwanese being banned from applying to enter, according to Ou. Some international flights are still operating in the country if any Taiwanese plan to leave, she added.

Due to the recent restrictions on foreign exchange remittances and transactions in Russia, Ou called for nationals to make sure they have sufficient amounts of rubles and U.S. dollars before traveling to Russia to avoid being affected.