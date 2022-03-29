Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je plans Singapore visit in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) plans to visit Singapore in June to study bilingual and smart education, reports said Monday (March 28).

While appearing on a radio show, the mayor said his own plan for bilingual education is based on that of Singapore. During his previous visit to Singapore in 2016, a member of the Southeast Asian nation’s Cabinet told him that true internationalization could only succeed if it were based on education in both English and Mandarin, CNA reported.

Ko predicted that by September of this year, at least one in every three schools in the capital will be able to provide bilingual education. However, more time is needed to prepare for completely bilingual classes, as teacher training and drawing up necessary teaching materials will take extra effort.

The mayor had previously planned a visit to the United States this March, but the COVID-19 pandemic led him to postpone the trip indefinitely. Media commentators have linked his overseas travel plans to a bid for the presidency in 2024.