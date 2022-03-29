Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je plans Singapore visit in June

Tip to focus on Singapore's bilingual education

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 16:37
Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je plans to visit Singapore in June. 

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je plans to visit Singapore in June.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) plans to visit Singapore in June to study bilingual and smart education, reports said Monday (March 28).

While appearing on a radio show, the mayor said his own plan for bilingual education is based on that of Singapore. During his previous visit to Singapore in 2016, a member of the Southeast Asian nation’s Cabinet told him that true internationalization could only succeed if it were based on education in both English and Mandarin, CNA reported.

Ko predicted that by September of this year, at least one in every three schools in the capital will be able to provide bilingual education. However, more time is needed to prepare for completely bilingual classes, as teacher training and drawing up necessary teaching materials will take extra effort.

The mayor had previously planned a visit to the United States this March, but the COVID-19 pandemic led him to postpone the trip indefinitely. Media commentators have linked his overseas travel plans to a bid for the presidency in 2024.
Ko Wen-je
Singapore
bilingual education

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayor under fire for 'clandestine' banquet with Chinese businesses
Taipei mayor under fire for 'clandestine' banquet with Chinese businesses
2022/03/11 13:31
Mayor Ko attributes Taipei’s population decline to pandemic, high housing prices
Mayor Ko attributes Taipei’s population decline to pandemic, high housing prices
2022/03/07 17:38
Taiwan People’s Party fields candidate in Penghu for first time
Taiwan People’s Party fields candidate in Penghu for first time
2022/03/06 15:36
Taipei promises to help Warsaw with aid for Ukrainian refugees
Taipei promises to help Warsaw with aid for Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/03 16:31
Taipei mayor cycling to Kaohsiung for last time as mayor
Taipei mayor cycling to Kaohsiung for last time as mayor
2022/02/27 10:49

Updated : 2022-03-29 17:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US