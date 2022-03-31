2022 Taiwan Literature Awards offer NT$3.7 million in prizes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taiwan Literature Awards will be open for submissions starting April 15, offering a total of NT$3.7 million (US$130,000) in prizes.

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) will give out a total of 21 awards divided into two categories: the Golden Book Awards for published books, and the Creative Awards for works written in one’s mother tongue. The awards pay tribute to the many excellent works of literature produced in Taiwan and encourage the creation of original works in an effort to revitalize the nation’s literary community.

The Golden Book Awards is further divided into two sub-categories: the Golden Book Award, which includes seven prizes and a grand prize, and the Flower Bud Award, which includes three prizes that recognize up-and-coming authors publishing for the first time. The “Annual Golden Book Grand Prize” winner will receive NT$1 million in prize money, while the other award winners receive NT$150,000.

The Creative Writing Awards are divided into four genres: novel, poetry, prose, and play. The three genres of novel, poetry, and prose will see three winning works each in Taiwanese, Hakka, and Chinese by Indigenous authors that come with NT$100,000 prizes, while one play will be awarded an NT$300,000 prize.

Due to the increasing number of Golden Book Award submissions the NMTL has received in recent years, it has opened an additional submission period, so there is more time for judging. Submission of works published between July 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 will be accepted between April 15 and May 15, while those published between April 1 and June 30, 2022 will be accepted between June 1 and July 1.

The Creative Awards will be open for submission between April 15 and May 15.

To apply, visit the “2022 Taiwan Literature Awards” section on the Ministry of Culture's (MOC) Award Information Website (https://reurl.cc/6EMKMM). Applicants must fill in their information, print out a paper copy, and send it to the NMTL’s Public Service Section by registered mail along with 10 copies of the competing work.

For more information, please refer to the NMTL website or the MOC’s Award Information Website.