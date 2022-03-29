Alexa
New Taipei makes Tamsui Light Rail free for minors ahead of Children's Day

City government hopes families can get outside and enjoy holiday

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 15:27
The Tanhai Light Rail.

The Tanhai Light Rail. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Children’s Day (April 4), the New Taipei City government has announced free rides for children on the Danhai Light Rail transit system for several days.

All minors between the ages of six and 12 can ride free of charge between Saturday (April 2) and Tuesday (April 5). Authorities hope this will encourage families to get out and relax over the Tomb Sweeping Festival long weekend and not have to worry about getting caught in heavy traffic, per a CNA report.

Guardians must show either a health insurance card or another form of identification for their child to receive a daytripper ticket. The complimentary ticket can be collected at either Hongshulin or Fisherman’s Wharf station.
light rail transport
Children's Day
New Taipei City
transport
family

