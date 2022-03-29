New Taipei makes Tamsui Light Rail free for minors ahead of Children's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Children’s Day (April 4), the New Taipei City government has announced free rides for children on the Danhai Light Rail transit system for several days.

All minors between the ages of six and 12 can ride free of charge between Saturday (April 2) and Tuesday (April 5). Authorities hope this will encourage families to get out and relax over the Tomb Sweeping Festival long weekend and not have to worry about getting caught in heavy traffic, per a CNA report.

Guardians must show either a health insurance card or another form of identification for their child to receive a daytripper ticket. The complimentary ticket can be collected at either Hongshulin or Fisherman’s Wharf station.