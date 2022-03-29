Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals market will grow by 5.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $198.96 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the rising concerns among people over the growing incidence of waterborne diseases, the growing popularity of desalination across the world, and stringent government regulations on the level of pollutants in water and wastewater.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 54 figures, this 117-page report “Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Flocculants, Coagulants, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End User, and Country.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Based on Product Type

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Flocculants

– Coagulants

– Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants

– Biocides & Disinfectants

– pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

– Defoamer

– Other Product Types

Based on Application

– Raw Water Treatment

– Water Desalination

– Cooling

– Boiler

– Effluent Water Treatment

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Municipal

– Power Generation

– Chemical Industry

– Pulp & Paper

– Metal & Mining

– Food & Beverages

– Oil & Gas

– Construction

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

SNF Floerger

Solenis LLC

Suez SA’

