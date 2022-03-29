Public Cloud Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The public cloud market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the public cloud market by region.

The global public cloud market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.78% between 2017 and 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Public cloud.

Introduction

Cloud computing enables the provision of cloud computing services such as storage, servers, networking, analytics, and intelligence among others over the Internet via cloud. The companies offering cloud computing services constitute cloud service providers. There are three different types of cloud deployment models? public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud services that are offered over a network which is open for public use are covered under the public cloud services.

A public cloud is defined as a cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources available such as virtual machines (VMs), applications, and storage services to the general public over the Internet. It is available as a free or pay-per-usage model service. The public cloud market is projected to generate the highest revenue in the near future. The major revenue is expected to come from infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). The major factors driving the public cloud market includes the adoption of public cloud services that save a significant part of their budgets and offer other benefits such as better control over data, information assets, and users.

The major drivers for the public cloud service market are various benefits of cloud technologies. The public cloud services may be offered free or on a pay-per-usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost-effective models, and reliability among others. Public cloud service market also includes professional, consulting, support, design, maintenance, and integration services. However, issues associated with data security, data compliance, and data residency may hamper the market in the forecast period.

The global public cloud market is expected to grow at 22.78% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 61.66% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 20.17% and 11.73% market shares respectively. Owing to the increasing number of small and large-sized enterprises where the adoption of cloud computing services is gaining pace across various industry verticals is fueling the market growth in the region.

The global public cloud market has been segmented based on cloud computing, service, organization size, industry, and region.

On the basis of cloud computing, the market has been segmented into cloud billing, cloud communication platform, cloud access security, cloud high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Under cloud computing, the cloud infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period. Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 181.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.22%. whereas, based on industry, BFSI accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 63.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.44%.

Key Players

The key players of global public cloud market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com., and Fujitsu Limited.

Global Public Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public cloud market for the next six years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global public cloud market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of cloud computing, service, organization size, industry vertical, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research and developments in the public cloud market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Cloud Solution Providers

> MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

> System Integrators

> Government Organizations

Key Findings

> The global public cloud market is expected to reach USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023

> Based on cloud computing, cloud infrastructure accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period

> Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%

> Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global public cloud market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Regional and Country Analysis of Public Cloud Market Estimation and Forecast

The global public cloud market was led by North America and occupied 61.66% of the total market share in 2016. Europe held the second position in the global public cloud market globally by occupying 20.17% of the total market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a 25.42% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 6.44% market share in 2016.

The report on the global public cloud market also covers the following countries for country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

