South East Asia Digital Map Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

South East Asia digital map market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for the historic year of 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation

Offering (Software, Service), Function (Outdoor Mapping, Indoor Mapping),

Display Mode (2D Plan View, 3D Perspective),

Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud),

Map Type (Static Map, Dynamic Map),

Technology (GIS, Aerial Photography, Digital Ortho-photography),

Application (Routing & Navigation, Asset Tracking, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning, Network Planning , Land Survey, Inspection),

End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics & Transportation, Infrastructure Development, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities),

Country (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma(Myanmar), Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Rest of South East Asia)

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of South East Asia digital map market.

– Rising technical advancement in the digital map solutions.

– Rising 4G and 5G technology has raise the demand of smartphones among users

Key Market Players

The key market players for South East Asia digital map market are listed below:

– Harris Corporation

– Alphabet, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Google)

– TomTom International BV

– Esri

– HERE

– Apple, Inc

– Lepton Software, Inc

– One GIS Pte Ltd

– Skymap Global

– DigitalGlobe

– PASCO Philippines Corporation

– Accu-map

– NTT DATA Inc

– PROGIRA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

