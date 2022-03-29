Taiwan says internationalization of Chinese yuan helped by Ukraine war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The war in Ukraine and global economic sanctions levied against Russia could help raise the profile of the Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar, said a senior Taiwanese security official on Monday (March 28).

Moscow has said it will need assistance from Beijing as it grapples with crippling sanctions levied against it in response to the invasion, and will use Chinese yuan from its foreign exchange reserves after sanctions block its access to its American dollar and euro reserves, Reuters reported.

China has long sought to lessen the domination of the U.S. dollar in the global financial system, and the Ukraine war could boost the yuan’s use, Reuters cited Taiwan’s National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tung (陳明通) as saying while answering questions in parliament.

“Whether in renminbi (yuan) trade or currency issuance system, this is an opportunity that must be taken” by Beijing, Chen said.

Chen said the war could improve China-U.S. relations if Beijing chose to align with Washington the same way it did after the 911 attacks in New York City in 2001, according to Reuters. “The Ukraine-Russia war is maybe another 911-style opportunity,” said Chen.

China has repeatedly said it opposes economic sanctions against Russia and has said it will maintain normal economic and trade relations with Moscow, per the report. Beijing has declined to condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine or call it an invasion.