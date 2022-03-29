Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to reach 20% green energy target in 2026 at earliest

2025 was original deadline set by MOEA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 14:58
Taiwan's goal of 20% green energy production is likely to be postponed to 2026 or 2027. 

Taiwan's goal of 20% green energy production is likely to be postponed to 2026 or 2027.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will reach its target of 20% green energy one or two years later than the originally proposed 2025, Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Tuesday (March 29).

The current government wants to make Taiwan nuclear-free by 2025, decommissioning its three nuclear power plants while increasing its reliance on more environmentally friendly energy sources.

During a debate at the Legislative Yuan about power blackouts earlier this month, it emerged that the proportion of green energy to be produced in 2025 is likely to amount to 15.27% of total energy production, not the 20% previously planned, CNA reported.

Wang denied opposition statements that the aim of 20% had been postponed until 2028. She said the target could be reached in 2026 at the earliest or in 2027, but precise calculations still have to be made.

When the plan for a nuclear-free homeland was launched in 2016, the recent surge in demand for electricity had not been foreseen, according to Wang. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) denied that state utility firm the Taiwan Power Company is making plans to extend the life of the nuclear power plants beyond 2025.
energy
green energy
nuclear energy
nuclear power plants
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan highlights challenges on World Water Day
Taiwan highlights challenges on World Water Day
2022/03/22 18:22
Business Today holds second ESG Sustainable Taiwan International Summit
Business Today holds second ESG Sustainable Taiwan International Summit
2022/03/21 16:16
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
2022/03/18 17:49
Space arms race: China develops laser weapon that could zap down satellites
Space arms race: China develops laser weapon that could zap down satellites
2022/03/18 14:56
Inside a wind turbine: Taiwan News talks to ENERCON
Inside a wind turbine: Taiwan News talks to ENERCON
2022/03/10 11:08

Updated : 2022-03-29 15:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US