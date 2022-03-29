Taiwanese snacks, drinks attract crowds at Brussels Holiday Fair

A crowd gathers before the Taiwan booth to get samples of traditional snacks. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo) A crowd gathers before the Taiwan booth to get samples of traditional snacks. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan booth at the Brussels Holiday Fair attracted crowds by offering ways to experience Taiwan including snack and drink samples, balloon art, virtual reality tours, traditional music, and a ring toss game.

The Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium said in a press release that, the booth became highly popular during the exhibition, which was held from Thursday (March 24) to Sunday (March 27). The booth’s design featured Taiwan’s famous Duoliang Train Station in an oceanic theme that showcased all the things travelers can do when visiting at a glance.

In addition to providing tourist information, the booth gave out food and drink samples including Hakka mochi freshly made by a Taiwanese pastry chef, black sugar bubble tea, suncakes, plum cakes, and sarsaparilla candies. Visitors also enjoyed Taiwan-themed balloon art, virtual reality tours, traditional music, and Taiwan’s classic night market game of ring tossing.

According to the representative office, Taiwan’s Representative to the EU and Belgium Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) attended the event to promote tourism in Taiwan. Benoit Piedboeuf, Member of Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives, also stopped by to learn about Taiwan’s tourist attractions and scholarship opportunities.



The Taiwan booth features an oceanic theme. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo)



A visitor at the fair gets tourist information from the Taiwan booth. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo)



A balloon artist crafts Taiwan-themed balloons. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo)



Visitors try out a game of ring tossing, popular in Taiwan's night markets. (Facebook, Taiwan in the EU Belgium photo)