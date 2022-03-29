Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases

Local COVID cases reported in 7 counties, cities across Taiwan

  626
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 14:12
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 33 local COVID cases on Tuesday (March 29).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 63 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 33 local cases reported that day include 15 males and 18 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Ten cases were reported in Keelung City, 10 in New Taipei City, three in Taipei City, three in Taoyuan City, three in Taitung County, two in Kaohsiung City, and two in Changhua County.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
2022/03/28 14:25
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
2022/03/28 10:50
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
2022/03/25 14:19
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
2022/03/25 12:17
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
2022/03/24 14:17