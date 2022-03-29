Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 33 local COVID cases on Tuesday (March 29).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 63 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 33 local cases reported that day include 15 males and 18 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Ten cases were reported in Keelung City, 10 in New Taipei City, three in Taipei City, three in Taoyuan City, three in Taitung County, two in Kaohsiung City, and two in Changhua County.