COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City announced seven new COVID cases on Tuesday morning (March 29), including six tied to an apparent cluster infection at an apartment building.

During a press briefing that morning, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced that two COVID cases had been detected in an apartment building, and members of 12 households were soon listed as contacts. After testing was carried out on 29 contacts, six more people tested positive for COVID.

After these six new cases had been confirmed, Hou said that the apartment building was immediately evacuated, cleaned, and disinfected. The occupants have been relocated to quarantine facilities.

The mayor said that in order to block the chain of transmission, a mobile screening station has been set up at the Jingfu Civic Activity Center in New Taipei's Zhonghe District for the next three days. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday (March 31), reported CNA.

When asked whether the chain of transmission is related to a confirmed case at the Ministry of Labor's Bureau of Labor Insurance, Hou said testing has been expanded in the community and that an epidemiological investigation is underway.