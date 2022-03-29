Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building

Apartment building in New Taipei's Zhonghe District evacuated after occupants test positive

  189
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 13:33
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City announced seven new COVID cases on Tuesday morning (March 29), including six tied to an apparent cluster infection at an apartment building.

During a press briefing that morning, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced that two COVID cases had been detected in an apartment building, and members of 12 households were soon listed as contacts. After testing was carried out on 29 contacts, six more people tested positive for COVID.

After these six new cases had been confirmed, Hou said that the apartment building was immediately evacuated, cleaned, and disinfected. The occupants have been relocated to quarantine facilities.

The mayor said that in order to block the chain of transmission, a mobile screening station has been set up at the Jingfu Civic Activity Center in New Taipei's Zhonghe District for the next three days. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday (March 31), reported CNA.

When asked whether the chain of transmission is related to a confirmed case at the Ministry of Labor's Bureau of Labor Insurance, Hou said testing has been expanded in the community and that an epidemiological investigation is underway.
Covid cluster
Covid cluster infection
Omicron cluster
Omicron cluster infection
Covid cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 34 local COVID cases
2022/03/28 14:25
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56
2022/03/28 10:50
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
2022/03/25 14:19
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
2022/03/25 12:17
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
2022/03/24 14:17

Updated : 2022-03-29 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US