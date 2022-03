North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market to See Massive Growth by 2030 

North America disposable medical supplies market is expected to grow by 6.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030 owing to the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 113-page report North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type,

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

o Contact Lens

o Syringes

o Tubes

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

o Glucose Monitoring Strips

o Blood Collection Consumables

o Diagnostic Catheters

Bandages & Wound Dressings

o Infection Management

o Exudate Management

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

o Shoe Covers

o Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

o Surgical Caps

o Surgical Drapes

o Surgical Gowns

o Surgical Masks

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Other Products

Based on Raw Material

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

Based on Application

Cardiovascular Care

Cerebrovascular Care

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Other Applications

Based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Other End Users

