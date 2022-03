Europe Medical Device Market Is Active Approaching | Getinge Ab, Johnson & Johnson

Europe medical device market accounted for $130.0 billion in 2020 and will grow by 4.2% annually over 2021-2030 owing to the aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 72 figures, this 147-page report “Europe Medical Device Market 2020-2030 by Category (Diagnostic, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopaedics, Dental, Others), Application (Imaging, IVDs, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Category

– Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

– Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

– Patient Aids

o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

– Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

– Dental Products

o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

– Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application

– Diagnostic Imaging Devices

– In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

– Cardiology

– Orthopedics

– Ophthalmics

– Respiratory

– Urology & Gynecology

– General and Plastic Surgery

– Endoscopy

– Dental

– Diabetic Care

– Wound Management

– Nephrology

– General Hospital and Healthcare

– Ear, Nose and Throat

– Neurology

– Roboics Navigation

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Hospitals & Surgical Centers

– Clinics

– Household

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

