Asia Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market Anticipated to Garner Revenue of US$  at a CAGR of % from 2021-2030 – Exclusive Report [140 Pages] | DuPont, DSM, Ekomir

Asia Pacific nutritional supplements market will grow by 10.4% annually with a total addressable market cap of $398.9 billion over 2021-2027 owing to increasing health consciousness, changing lifestyle and willingness of consumers to switch towards healthier dietary options.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 70 figures, this 140-page report “Asia Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market 2020-2027 by Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD717

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Asia Pacific nutritional supplements market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 pandemic. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Ingredient,

– Botanicals

– Vitamins

– Minerals

– Proteins & Amino Acids

– Fish Oils

– Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

– Enzymes

– Other Ingredients

Based on Product Form

– Tablets

– Capsules

– Powder

– Liquids

– Soft Gels & Gel Caps

– Gummies

– Other Product Forms

Based on Category

– Additional Supplements

– Medicinal Supplements

– Sports Nutrition

Based on Application

– Energy & Weight Management

– General Health

– Bone & Joint Health

– Gastrointestinal Health

– Immunity

– Cardiac Health

– Diabetes

– Anti-cancer

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Infant

– Children

– Adults

– Pregnant Women

– Elderly People

Based on Supplement Classification,

– OTC Supplements

– Prescription Supplements

Based on Distribution Channel

– Retail Stores & Hospitals

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Online Stores

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Taiwan

– Hong Kong

– Indonesia

– Malaysia

– Vietnam

– Thailand

– Singapore

– Philippines

– Rest of Southeast Asia

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Southeast Asia Holdings Ltd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 29

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 32

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 36

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

