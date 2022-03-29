Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with 

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $313.6 billion by 2027, growing by a revised 2021-2027 CAGR of 7.1% owing to the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 150 tables and 101 figures, this 223-page report “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2021-2027 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country.

Based on Synthesis

Synthetic API

– Branded Synthetic API

– Generic Synthetic API

Biotech API by Drug Type:

– Monoclonal Antibodies

– Recombinant Proteins

– Vaccines

– Other Biotech APIs

Biotech API by Customer Base:

– Innovative Biologic API

– Generic Biosimilar API

Biotech API by Expression Technology:

– Mammalian Expression

– Microbial Expression

– Yeast Expression

– Insect Expression

– Other Expression Technologies

HPAPI

– Branded HPAPI

– Generic HPAPI

Based on Manufacturing Process

Captive Manufacturing

– Branded Captive API

– Generic Captive API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type:

– Branded Merchant API

– Generic Merchant API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis:

– Merchant Synthetic API

– Merchant Biotech API

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Ophthalmology

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Orthopedics

– Other Applications

Based on Drug Type

– Branded Prescription Drugs

– Generic Prescription Drugs

– OTC Drugs

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific API market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

