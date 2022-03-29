North America Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market size and development rate during the conjecture time frame.                     

North America pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is expected to grow by 11.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $241.76 billion by 2027 driven by increased drug approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, growing geriatric population, high investment in research and development, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 60 figures, this 125-page report “North America Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry 2020-2027 by Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

Based on Formulation

– Tablets

– Capsules

– Injectable

– Sprays

– Suspensions

– Powders

– Other Formulations

Based on Route of Administration

– Oral Medicine

– Topical Medicine

– Parenteral Medicine

– Inhalations

– Other Routes of Administration

Based on Age Group

– Children & Adolescents

– Adults

– Geriatric

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Pain

– Diabetes

– Cancer

– Respiratory Diseases

– Neurological Diseases

– Orthopedics

– Other Applications

Based on Drug Type

– Branded Prescription Drugs

– Generic Prescription Drugs

– OTC Drugs

Based on Distribution Channels.

– Retail Channels

– Non-retail Channels

Based on Manufacturing Facility

– In-house Facility

– Outsourced Facility

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual production value are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national industry by Formulation, Route of Administration, and Drug Type over the forecast years is also included.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Aenova Group

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Catalent Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza Group

Lupin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer, Inc.

Roche

Sanofi SA

Takeda

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Industry Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Industry Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Industry Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

