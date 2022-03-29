Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Belize ambassador to Taiwan shares cultural highlights with underprivileged children

Ambassador Candice Pitts encourages Tamsui students to explore world, work hard to achieve dreams

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 14:09
Belize Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts interacting with students. (Belize Embassy photo)

Belize Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts interacting with students. (Belize Embassy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belizean Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts shared her country’s rich culture and natural beauty with students in the Middle Sunshine Program on Monday (March 28) at Tamsui’s Tamkang Church ahead of Children’s Day (April 4).

Pitts showcased Belize’s culture, natural wonders, peoples, and cuisine, encouraging the students to learn more about the Central American country, according to a Belizean embassy press release. She urged them to learn more about the world outside of Taiwan and to realize that what bonds human beings is greater than anything that threatens to divide them.

Pitts advised them to never let their circumstances determine their destiny and said that they can achieve anything they imagine. As an example, she shared her own life story of going from humble beginnings to attaining her Ph.D. and becoming the ambassador of her country.

She advised them that in order to accomplish their dreams and become meaningful members of society, they not only have to imagine but work and persevere. The ambassador thanked the program’s director, Alice Huang (莊雅惠), and volunteer Helen Lee (李浩慧) for organizing the event.

The Middle Sunshine is an after-school nonprofit program established in 2013 that serves students from low-income households and single-parent families Tamsui District. The program is intended to be a second home for these children where they can feel safe and stable, learn morals, and receive assistance with their academic studies every weekday.

The program is funded through fundraising and private donations.

Belize ambassador to Taiwan shares cultural highlights with underprivileged children
(Belize Embassy photo)
Belize ambassador
Belize
Taiwan
Tamsui District
Middle Sunshine Program
Candice Pitts

RELATED ARTICLES

US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
2022/03/28 18:00
Nearly 90% of Taiwan Army reservists satisfied with new training program
Nearly 90% of Taiwan Army reservists satisfied with new training program
2022/03/28 17:54
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
2022/03/28 17:52
Taiwan’s China Airlines boosting flights amid post-pandemic demand
Taiwan’s China Airlines boosting flights amid post-pandemic demand
2022/03/28 17:28
20% of young Taiwanese workers have no savings
20% of young Taiwanese workers have no savings
2022/03/28 16:30

Updated : 2022-03-29 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US