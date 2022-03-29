Alexa
Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

By DEBORA ALVARES, Associated Press
2022/03/29 11:09
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks towards supporters gathered outside the presidential residence Alvorada Palace on his 67th birthday in Brasil...

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being examined at an army hospital in the capital due to a possible intestinal obstruction, a key minister said late Monday.

The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press that Bolsonaro had been taken to the hospital in Brasilia.

Brazil's president has been in and out of hospitals since he was stabbed in his abdomen at a campaign event before the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019.

Brazilian media reported that the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime.

