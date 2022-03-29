Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends in the first period of... Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, right, celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Ca... Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, right, celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) loses the puck after colliding with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson in the second period of... Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) loses the puck after colliding with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) works the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes defe... Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) works the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defending in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) prepares to score a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, left, in the second period o... Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) prepares to score a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, left, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, ... Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs.

Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left.

Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a penalized hit by Lars Eller, the highlight of the night was a heavyweight fight between Brendan Smith and Tom Wilson after tensions simmered for half the game.

Carolina, which leads the Metropolitan Division, moved one point ahead of Florida in the back-and-forth race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, which would likely mean a series against the Capitals.

Derek Stepan, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes, who extended their point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Vitek Vanecek was pulled to start the third period after allowing five goals on 23 shots.

BLUES 4, CANUCKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to lead St. Louis over Vancouver.

Tarasenko has 23 goals this season and 500 points in his NHL career.

David Perron and Marco Scandella also scored for the Blues, who had lost three of four. Robert Thomas had two assists.

Ville Husso rebounded after allowing five goals Saturday and made 35 saves.

Brad Hunt scored for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots against his former team.

