OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

By Associated Press
2022/03/29 09:58
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness.

Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander back given there are so few games left in the season. After Monday night's game at the Trail Blazers, the Thunder have just seven games left.

“Just in terms of what it would take to get him ramped back up and healthy, we're going to run out of time with that one," Daigneault said.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds and 5.9 assists in 56 games this season.

Daigneault also said forward Darius Bazley won't play the rest of the season because of a fracture in his right knee. Bazley was averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was set to return against the Blazers after missing 24 games with a third metatarsal fracture in his foot.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-29 12:00 GMT+08:00

