Container truck blocks Taiwan's National Freeway 1, causing accident

Two vehicles crash into container truck in Miaoli County

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/29 11:27
A container truck blocks off National Freeway 1 after losing control and turning sideways.

A container truck blocks off National Freeway 1 after losing control and turning sideways. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the driver of a container truck lost control of his vehicle on National Freeway 1 early Tuesday morning (March 29), it turned sideways and caused a car and smaller truck to crash, blocking all northbound traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning (March 29).

The accident occurred at 3:37 a.m. near Tongluo Township, Miaoli County, on a northbound lane of the freeway, CNA reported. The container truck collided with a jersey barrier before turning 90 degrees across the road.

In response, a smaller truck in the right lane behind the container truck swerved. The driver of the second truck said that his vehicle skidded and hit the passenger vehicle, pushing into the rear of the first truck, because the surface of the road was wet with rain.

The driver of the container truck suffered lacerations to his head and was sent to the hospital for treatment, per CNA.

As a result of the accident, all northbound lanes were temporarily sealed off as authorities cleared the scene. One lane was reopened at 5:40 a.m., and all lanes were open by 6:40 a.m.

According to the police, all three drivers involved in the accident were confirmed to be sober, and the exact cause of the accident remains to be determined.

