UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 20T

By DOUG FEINBERG , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/29 09:50
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two overtimes, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 to extend the Huskies' record women's Final Four streak to 14 straight on Monday night.

The Huskies, who had been 0-for-5 in the NCAA Tournament in overtime in their history, will face top seed Stanford on Friday night in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5). The sensational sophomore, who missed two months this season with a knee injury, once again looked like the player who was the AP Player of the Year in 2021.

With N.C. State within 86-84 in the second OT, Christyn Williams hit the second of two free throws and then a layup with 21 seconds left to give UConn a 89-85 lead.

Jakia Brown-Turner, who hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds in the first overtime to tie the game, then made a layup to get the Wolfpack within two, but Williams converted a layup off the inbounds to seal the win.

Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State (32-4).

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

