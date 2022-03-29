Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/29 06:53
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Sofia Boiko, 90, arrives at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Boiko evacuated with others from ...

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, ...

An icon is wrapped on a column of a building inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers...

Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28,...

Halyna Falko looks at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28...

A soldier smokes a cigarette near the frontline in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A volunteer smokes next to sandbags used for protection, at a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP...

Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, kisses her son from inside a damaged bus as she is leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukra...

Local residents pass by a damaged Russian tank in the town of Trostyanets, east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The monument to Seco...

A volunteer folds army clothes inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have...

A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potenti...

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to bury 32-year-old Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, in the photograph at left, and 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, dur...

The bodies of two Russian soldiers lie in the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Ukrainian volunteers fold clothing at a center in Mykolaiv, set up to supply the army with makeshift bullet proof vests, clothing and other supplies.

Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in the key shipbuilding center on the Black Sea coast. Among them is 90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shawl.

An icon is wrapped on a column at the volunteer center by a banner scribbled with the words “I love Ukraine,” and “I hate Putin” in the colors of Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag, along with these simple words of encouragement: “STAY STRONG."

Faced with fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are stalled at Mykolaiv, an entry point to several other key Black Sea ports, which if seized would completely cut off Ukraine’s access to its coast.

Updated : 2022-03-29 08:57 GMT+08:00

