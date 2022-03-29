Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/29 04:04
BC-US--Cotton, US

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 135.70 141.80 134.05 139.07 Up 3.17
Jul 132.10 137.99 130.49 135.31 Up 2.96
Aug 111.30 Down .44
Oct 117.87 118.04 117.87 118.04 Up .19
Oct 111.30 Down .44
Dec 111.30 114.15 108.75 111.30 Down .44
Dec 106.99 Down .33
Mar 107.00 109.99 104.36 106.99 Down .33
May 106.70 106.70 102.18 103.95 Down .07
Jul 101.63 103.43 98.21 100.63 Up .06
Aug 87.32 Down .35
Oct 94.02 Down .10
Oct 87.32 Down .35
Dec 87.70 88.00 87.00 87.32 Down .35
Dec 85.47 Down .70
Mar 85.47 Down .70
May 85.12 Down .80
Jul 84.77 Down .95
Aug 84.22 Down .60
Oct 84.52 Down .70
Oct 84.22 Down .60
Dec 84.22 Down .60

Updated : 2022-03-29 06:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral