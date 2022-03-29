New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|135.70
|141.80
|134.05
|139.07
|Up
|3.17
|Jul
|132.10
|137.99
|130.49
|135.31
|Up
|2.96
|Aug
|111.30
|Down
|.44
|Oct
|117.87
|118.04
|117.87
|118.04
|Up
|.19
|Oct
|111.30
|Down
|.44
|Dec
|111.30
|114.15
|108.75
|111.30
|Down
|.44
|Dec
|106.99
|Down
|.33
|Mar
|107.00
|109.99
|104.36
|106.99
|Down
|.33
|May
|106.70
|106.70
|102.18
|103.95
|Down
|.07
|Jul
|101.63
|103.43
|98.21
|100.63
|Up
|.06
|Aug
|87.32
|Down
|.35
|Oct
|94.02
|Down
|.10
|Oct
|87.32
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|87.70
|88.00
|87.00
|87.32
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|85.47
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|85.47
|Down
|.70
|May
|85.12
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|84.77
|Down
|.95
|Aug
|84.22
|Down
|.60
|Oct
|84.52
|Down
|.70
|Oct
|84.22
|Down
|.60
|Dec
|84.22
|Down
|.60