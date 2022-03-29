Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/29 03:11
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.94 to $105.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $8.17 to $112.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 25 cents to $3.22 a gallon. April heating oil fell 33 cents to $3.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $14.40 to $1,939.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 42 cents to $25.20 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.57 Japanese yen from 122.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0990 from $1.0987.

Updated : 2022-03-29 04:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral