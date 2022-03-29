Alexa
Cardinals sign OL Will Hernandez to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2022/03/29 01:54
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Offensive lineman Will Hernandez agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 332-pound Hernandez played the past four seasons with the New York Giants, which is the team that drafted him in 2018 in the second round out of UTEP.

Hernandez played in 62 games during his time with the Giants and started all 17 games last season at right guard. He'll be a strong candidate to have the same role with the Cardinals.

Hernandez will be reunited with Sean Kugler, who was the head coach at UTEP during Hernandez's college career and is now the Cardinals' run game coordinator/offensive line coach.

Updated : 2022-03-29 04:24 GMT+08:00

