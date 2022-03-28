Ukraine: Roman Abramovich was poisoned at peace talks — reports

Abramovich accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine Abramovich accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

At least two members of Ukraine's negotiating team and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of poisoning following talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in early March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The report, which was confirmed by investigative journalistic group Bellingcat, said that the symptoms included skin and eye irritation. However, these all appeared to subside within a day.

The condition of those who reported suffering the effects of supposed poisoning have all improved and are no longer in danger, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Suspected chemical poisoning

The alleged poisoning took place during talks held in Ukraine on March 3. According to Bellingcat, the Ukrainian negotiators first felt the symptoms that night after returning to Kyiv.

These included "eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes," the group wrote on Twitter.

The negotiators reached out to Bellingcat who connected them with a chemical weapons specialist for examination.

"The experts concluded that the symptoms were most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon," the investigative group wrote.

Experts also told them that the small dosage was probably not enough to be life-threatening and was likely meant to intimidate.

Abramovich the mediator

Abramovich was involved in early talks, the Kremlin confirmed, but later rounds had been taken over by Russian negotiators.

The billionaire and current owner of Chelsea Football Club had been traveling between Moscow and Lviv in an attempt to mediate between the two sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the oligarch had wanted to "do something" to "help somehow" with the aim of de-escalation. Abramovich also holds longstanding ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich was also the subject of personal sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has said that he will sell Chelsea.

While it is not clear who was behind the suspected poisoning, it has been frequent tactic used against opponents of the Kremlin.

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-era agent Novichok while on a domestic flight and had to be taken to Berlin for treatment.

