All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 65 44 15 6 94 264 191 Tampa Bay 65 41 18 6 88 215 182 Toronto 65 41 19 5 87 239 197 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 66 23 33 10 56 178 232 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 Montreal 66 18 37 11 47 169 247

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156 Pittsburgh 67 40 17 10 90 225 179 N.Y. Rangers 66 42 19 5 89 203 172 Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 N.Y. Islanders 64 28 27 9 65 174 178 Philadelphia 66 21 34 11 53 171 233 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 Minnesota 64 40 20 4 84 237 202 Nashville 66 38 24 4 80 217 194 St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229 Arizona 65 20 40 5 45 167 234

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188 Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.