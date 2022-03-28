THROUGH MARCH 27
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|90
|2.07
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|64
|2.09
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|87
|2.11
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|51
|3025
|109
|2.16
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1119
|43
|2.31
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|52
|3064
|118
|2.31
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|51
|3072
|121
|2.36
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|13
|731
|29
|2.38
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|46
|2594
|104
|2.41
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|28
|1631
|66
|2.43
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|34
|1885
|77
|2.45
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2014
|84
|2.50
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|42
|2449
|105
|2.57
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3261
|140
|2.58
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|30
|1759
|77
|2.63
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|37
|2192
|97
|2.66
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|54
|3117
|138
|2.66
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|51
|3072
|33
|14
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|52
|3064
|33
|13
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3261
|32
|20
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|51
|3025
|31
|12
|7
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|31
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|31
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|42
|2449
|31
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|46
|2594
|30
|9
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|54
|3117
|28
|19
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|41
|2377
|27
|12
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3330
|24
|23
|9
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|38
|2194
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|22
|14
|7
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|44
|2428
|22
|15
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2014
|22
|11
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|46
|2686
|20
|21
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|32
|1870
|20
|9
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|35
|1893
|19
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|19
|8
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|87
|1269
|.936
|31
|9
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|1229
|.927
|22
|14
|7
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|90
|1133
|.926
|31
|10
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|51
|3025
|109
|1345
|.925
|31
|12
|7
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|64
|787
|.925
|19
|8
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|46
|2594
|104
|1239
|.923
|30
|9
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|52
|3064
|118
|1393
|.922
|33
|13
|6
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|28
|1631
|66
|777
|.922
|16
|6
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|51
|3072
|121
|1394
|.920
|33
|14
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3261
|140
|1602
|.920
|32
|20
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|34
|1850
|84
|954
|.919
|15
|13
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1119
|43
|488
|.919
|11
|4
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|564
|.919
|9
|6
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|54
|3117
|138
|1529
|.917
|28
|19
|5
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|34
|1885
|77
|849
|.917
|17
|9
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|39
|2156
|99
|1090
|.917
|18
|13
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2014
|84
|917
|.916
|22
|11
|1
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|13
|731
|29
|315
|.916
|7
|3
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|42
|2449
|105
|1139
|.916
|31
|6
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|1071
|.914
|24
|9
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|51
|3025
|9
|31
|12
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|6
|22
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|46
|2594
|5
|30
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3330
|4
|24
|23
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|52
|3064
|4
|33
|13
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|46
|2686
|4
|20
|21
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3261
|3
|32
|20
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|3
|31
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|3
|31
|9
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|35
|1893
|3
|19
|9
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|34
|1885
|3
|17
|9
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|3
|19
|8
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|30
|1759
|3
|18
|10
|1