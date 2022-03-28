Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2
Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5
Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 5 3
New York 2 1 1 7 8 4
Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8
D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4
Charlotte FC 2 3 0 6 6 7
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 5 10
New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4
New England 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8
CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11
Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2
Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 10 6 4
Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2
Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3
Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4
LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4
Sporting Kansas City 2 3 0 6 4 8
Portland 1 1 3 6 6 8
Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3
Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5
Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5
San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9
Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, March 20

Columbus 1, New York 1, tie

Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-28 23:51 GMT+08:00

