NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|65
|44
|15
|6
|94
|264
|191
|26-6-0
|18-9-6
|11-2-2
|m-Carolina
|65
|43
|15
|7
|93
|216
|156
|24-5-4
|19-10-3
|11-7-1
|m-Pittsburgh
|67
|40
|17
|10
|90
|225
|179
|19-9-5
|21-8-5
|12-5-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|203
|172
|22-6-3
|20-13-2
|10-6-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|65
|41
|18
|6
|88
|215
|182
|19-6-4
|22-12-2
|12-6-1
|a-Toronto
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|239
|197
|24-7-2
|17-12-3
|10-6-0
|Boston
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|200
|174
|20-10-2
|21-9-3
|14-3-1
|Washington
|67
|37
|20
|10
|84
|224
|191
|16-13-5
|21-7-5
|14-5-1
|Columbus
|66
|32
|29
|5
|69
|216
|246
|18-13-3
|14-16-2
|8-13-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|28
|27
|9
|65
|174
|178
|17-13-4
|11-14-5
|7-6-2
|Detroit
|66
|26
|32
|8
|60
|189
|253
|17-12-5
|9-20-3
|6-9-3
|Buffalo
|66
|23
|33
|10
|56
|178
|232
|12-16-5
|11-17-5
|7-10-4
|Philadelphia
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|171
|233
|13-15-6
|8-19-5
|5-11-4
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|16-14-3
|8-23-2
|9-11-2
|Ottawa
|65
|23
|36
|6
|52
|170
|213
|12-19-3
|11-17-3
|5-11-2
|Montreal
|66
|18
|37
|11
|47
|169
|247
|10-19-4
|8-18-7
|7-9-3
|c-Colorado
|66
|46
|14
|6
|98
|253
|184
|26-4-3
|20-10-3
|13-5-3
|p-Calgary
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|231
|160
|21-6-6
|19-11-2
|10-7-1
|c-Minnesota
|64
|40
|20
|4
|84
|237
|202
|23-7-1
|17-13-3
|10-8-1
|p-Los Angeles
|67
|36
|22
|9
|81
|195
|188
|18-13-4
|18-9-5
|8-7-2
|c-Nashville
|66
|38
|24
|4
|80
|217
|194
|20-11-0
|18-13-4
|13-6-1
|St. Louis
|64
|35
|20
|9
|79
|226
|187
|20-9-4
|15-11-5
|12-5-3
|p-Edmonton
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|227
|215
|20-12-0
|16-13-5
|14-5-0
|Vegas
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|216
|206
|20-13-3
|16-15-1
|12-5-1
|Dallas
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|189
|192
|21-9-1
|15-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|67
|32
|25
|10
|74
|209
|207
|19-13-2
|13-12-8
|13-6-5
|Vancouver
|67
|32
|26
|9
|73
|192
|191
|14-13-5
|18-13-4
|8-5-5
|San Jose
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|173
|204
|16-14-4
|13-14-4
|8-8-3
|Anaheim
|67
|27
|29
|11
|65
|189
|218
|16-14-4
|11-15-7
|10-8-3
|Chicago
|66
|24
|32
|10
|58
|179
|229
|11-16-5
|13-16-5
|4-13-5
|Seattle
|65
|20
|39
|6
|46
|170
|232
|11-18-3
|9-21-3
|4-14-0
|Arizona
|65
|20
|40
|5
|45
|167
|234
|9-22-1
|11-18-4
|6-11-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2
Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT
Toronto 5, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.