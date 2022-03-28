NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 65 44 15 6 94 264 191 26-6-0 18-9-6 11-2-2 m-Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156 24-5-4 19-10-3 11-7-1 m-Pittsburgh 67 40 17 10 90 225 179 19-9-5 21-8-5 12-5-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 66 42 19 5 89 203 172 22-6-3 20-13-2 10-6-0 a-Tampa Bay 65 41 18 6 88 215 182 19-6-4 22-12-2 12-6-1 a-Toronto 65 41 19 5 87 239 197 24-7-2 17-12-3 10-6-0 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 20-10-2 21-9-3 14-3-1 Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191 16-13-5 21-7-5 14-5-1 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 18-13-3 14-16-2 8-13-0 N.Y. Islanders 64 28 27 9 65 174 178 17-13-4 11-14-5 7-6-2 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 17-12-5 9-20-3 6-9-3 Buffalo 66 23 33 10 56 178 232 12-16-5 11-17-5 7-10-4 Philadelphia 66 21 34 11 53 171 233 13-15-6 8-19-5 5-11-4 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 16-14-3 8-23-2 9-11-2 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 12-19-3 11-17-3 5-11-2 Montreal 66 18 37 11 47 169 247 10-19-4 8-18-7 7-9-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 26-4-3 20-10-3 13-5-3 p-Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 21-6-6 19-11-2 10-7-1 c-Minnesota 64 40 20 4 84 237 202 23-7-1 17-13-3 10-8-1 p-Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188 18-13-4 18-9-5 8-7-2 c-Nashville 66 38 24 4 80 217 194 20-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1 St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187 20-9-4 15-11-5 12-5-3 p-Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215 20-12-0 16-13-5 14-5-0 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 20-13-3 16-15-1 12-5-1 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 21-9-1 15-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 19-13-2 13-12-8 13-6-5 Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191 14-13-5 18-13-4 8-5-5 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 16-14-4 13-14-4 8-8-3 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 16-14-4 11-15-7 10-8-3 Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229 11-16-5 13-16-5 4-13-5 Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232 11-18-3 9-21-3 4-14-0 Arizona 65 20 40 5 45 167 234 9-22-1 11-18-4 6-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.