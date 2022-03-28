Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 21:37
19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nineteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan.

The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack.

The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco. The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely.

Updated : 2022-03-28 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral