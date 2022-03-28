Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 21:47
Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Updated : 2022-03-28 23:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Third-dose COVID vaccination required for customers at ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral