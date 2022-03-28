Alexa
West Indies to play three ODIs in Pakistan in June

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 21:14
ISLAMABAD (AP) — West Indies will tour Pakistan in June to play three ODIs, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 to play at Rawalpindi on June 8, 10 and 12.

The series is part of World Cup Super League from which the top seven countries will qualify directly for next year’s World Cup in India.

The three ODIs were supposed to be part of the West Indies tour to Pakistan last December, but it was rescheduled after five positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the West Indies team.

The PCB said West Indies has agreed to play three T20s in Pakistan early next year, but that schedule will be announced later.

Updated : 2022-03-28 23:01 GMT+08:00

